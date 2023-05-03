The first leg of the 2023 Diamond League series is the Seashore Group Doha Meeting. This athletic meet would feature the following events: Men’s 200m, 400m, 800m, 3000m, 400m Hurdles, High Jump, Triple Jump, Discus and Javelin Throw; and Women’s 100m, 400m, 1500m, 100m Hurdles, 3000m Steeplechase and Pole Vault.

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to seeing all the action from the 2023 Doha Diamond League event in Qatar, at the Khalifa International Stadium, on Friday 5 May 2023.

One of the main stars to watch will be Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali, who will headline a high-class field for the Men’s 3000m. The 27-year-old reigning Olympic and World Champion will start the defense of his Wanda Diamond League title, having gone unbeaten through the 2022 season.

Bakkali will be joined by Ethiopia’s Olympic and world 3000m Steeplechase silver medallist Lamecha Girma, the world indoor 3000m record holder who clocked 7:23.81at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in February to improve a record that had stood for 25 years. He is also a world indoor silver medallist.

In other events, Qatar favourites Mutaz Barshim and Abderrahman Samba will feature strongly in the Men’s High Jump and Men’s 400m Hurdles respectively, while six-time Olympic medalist Andre De Grasse is hoping to use the Diamond League as preparation for the World Championships – especially now that he is under the guidance of a new coach, John Coghlan.

Diamond League broadcast details:

Friday 5 May

4pm GMT: Diamond League Doha – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1