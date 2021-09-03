A stranded bride had to be rescued by police after breaking down on a busy dual carriageway while on the way to her wedding.

Lydia Evans-Hughes, 29, was given a lift to the church by kind-hearted officers after the vintage car she was travelling in broke down at the side of the A55 near Chester.

She had been on her way to the venue with her parents Yvette and Alan Fletcher when the classic motor spluttered to a halt last Friday.

But the bride’s blushes were spared when traffic cops arrived at the scene and Inspector Matt Geddes made sure she got to the church on time.

Lydia and partner Tidur Evans-Hughes, 31, were then able to say “I do” in front of family and friends at St Mary’s Church in Eccleston, Cheshire.

Lydia, of Wrexham, North Wales, said: “I was staying at the reception venue the night before.

“But when the car pulled off from there it was fine for the first five miles – then it just gave up the ghost.

“I was worried I’d have to climb over the crash barrier and be left stood at the side of the road.

“They saw it was a wedding car and offered us a lift. That was the first time in the day that I had tears of relief.”

The bride’s transport had left Soughton Hall, near Mold, and was travelling down the A55 to the church when it broke down.

Inspector Geddes then arrived to give the bridal party a lift and put on his blues and twos to make a more spectacular entrance.

Lydia added: “He asked how much of an entrance we wanted to make and my dad said a big one so he put on the blues and twos.

“Because of how fast it all happened and how promptly they turned up I wasn’t very late at all – you couldn’t have planned it better.

“I’m just incredibly happy. All in all it did go brilliantly.”

The happy couple had already had their wedding delayed twice due to the Covid pandemic and were hoping it would be third time lucky.

Lydia added: “We were due to get married in June last year but it was delayed because of Covid, then in May this year but that got pushed back too.

“The fact we were finally able to have our day and everyone was able to be there is just priceless. It was such a lovely ending.

“The most incredible and sincere thanks to the police. Without them what would we have done?”

Civil servant Lydia and plumbing and heating engineer Tidur got engaged in November 2018 following a six year romance.

Lydia added: “I hope it will be smooth sailing now and we can settle down and enjoy married life.”

Insp Geddes, of North Wales Police, said: “I was glad to have been of help.

Police also posted about the incident on Twitter, including a photo showing the stranded bridal party at the side of the road.

Traffic Wales wrote: “The course of true love never did run smooth

“Our traffic officers arrived on scene this afternoon to help assist a bride in a broken down vehicle!

“We removed the vehicle while @NWPolice gave her a lift to the ceremony. Wishing the bride & groom all the best!”