Reputable real estate developers Empire Builders have issued a stern warning to some Military men and land guards occupying their 114 acres of land at Borteiman in Accra.

It has emerged that well armed uniformed men yesterday threatened workers of Empire Builders on the 114 acre land belonging to Empire Builders (Trasacco).

And setting the records straight, General Manager, Corporate Affairs at Empire Builders, Kwame Owusu Danso said “the case is simple and straight forward, the Supreme Court judgement Awarded Top Kings 62 acres which they have developed into Kings Cottage, 114 for government which we bought from the Government of Ghana and Nungua chiefs, and it is in our possession per the ruling.

“We have petitioned the IGP severally and CID which the latter suggested that we sit with Top Kings, go for a surveyor for a clearer demarcation of who owns where, but as we speak, our lawyer Martin Kpebu has called so many times without success. “Top Kings has no judgement plan yet, they keep fighting us. We are told the military men are on the 114 land for operation calm Life purposes yet when our workers go to work, they threaten them”.

In an interview on Peace FM, Mr. Danso stated that, “the impression that chairman Ernesto Taricone is not a Ghanaian is false- he is, his wife is and so it is not true. We have over four thousand Ghanaian workers. How can a foreigner take lands which doesn’t belong to him ?.

“We don’t want to see the military harass our workers any more”.

Legal practitioner Martin Kpebu called into the program to throw more light on how Empire Builders are the legitimate owners of the 114 parcel of land which is the bone of contention.

Empire Builders is a subsidiary of the Trasacco Group.