A Special Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama has lambasted the government for giving state awards to persons alleged to have mismanaged Covid-19 funds.

Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari says the award would not whitewash these persons.

In a tweet on Wednesday, March 15, she said a future NDC government will investigate and prosecute any wrongdoing.

According to her, an NDC government will not allow a few to enrich themselves at the expense of the citizenry.

“The recklessness with which government and its aficionados stole in the name of Covid-19 cannot be whitewashed by dishing out state awards to the same companies who mostly received these huge sums without recourse to protecting the public purse,” she said.

The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, amongst others were honoured by the State for their role in the fight against COVID-19.

The award was to recognise the selflessness, hard work and outstanding contributions of the national COVID-19 Taskforce in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They received the awards on Tuesday, March 14.

The state explained that the Order of Volta-Companion awards cover core members of the COVID-19 national Taskforce, Trustees of the COVID-19 private sector fund and legal team as well as other individuals nominated for special awards in recognition of their extraordinary contributions towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and in other spheres of national lives.

However, Mr Mahama’s Special Aide said the persons cited in the Auditor-General’s audit report on Covid-19 expenditure do not deserve the recognition.