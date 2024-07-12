The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has initiated actions to get its members to lay down their tools starting Monday, July 15.

This comes after Organised Labour has declared an indefinite strike action following the National Pensions Regulatory Authority’s (NPRA) approval giving clearance to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), to proceed with its controversial plan to offload a 60% stake in four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

According to the Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Dr Yaw Baah, the Union does not understand why the NPRA would allow SSNIT to proceed with the deal without further engagement after it initially ordered SSNIT to halt the procedure.

Hours after this, the GMA has outlined modalities to execute its side of the industrial action.

In a statement signed by, the Association said it will start by withdrawing Out Patient Department (OPD) services from July 15 to 17.

This will be followed by emergency services from July 18 to July 21.

From July 2022, the hospitals will see a total withdrawal of all their services.

At a press conference today, the TUC argued that the sale of SSNIT’s stake to Rock City Hotel was not in the best interest of Ghanaian workers; therefore, SSNIT must terminate the deal.

On Thursday, Minister for Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, told Parliament that the NPRA had cleared SSNIT to proceed with its controversial plan to sell four hotels to Bryan Acheampong’s Rock City Hotel.

According to him, NPRA issued the initial directive because it wanted to be furnished with all the details of the sale. He added, “So, as a Minister, I can tell you with authority that NPRA has since indicated that they have seen the processes and they think that SSNIT can go ahead.”

