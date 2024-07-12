The Member of Parliament for Atiwa East constituency,Abena Osei Asare has emphasized the need for candidates writing the Basic Education Certificate Examination to remain focused in life as they cross their first major academic hurdle.

Advising the candidates during her monitoring of some centres in her constituency, Abena Osei Asare who doubles as the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry reminded the candidates to show appreciation to parents, teachers and their communities for their various roles in investing in their education.

” Remain focused in life because this is your first major academic hurdle you are crossing to the Senior High level. I am convinced that you will make it and benefit from the Free SHS program just like your senior colleagues.

” I want to urge you to appreciate what your parents, teachers and the community have been doing to ensure where you have gotten to. Please don’t disappoint them, eschew all social vices even as you finish and go home until your results are ready to move on to benefit from the Free SHS Nana Addo and Bawumia introduced” she stated.

The nationwide exam started on Monday July 8 through to Friday July,12.

After the monitoring, the MP presented 600 dual desks to the Atiwa East District Education directorate to be distributed among the 20 basic schools in the area.

She hopes the support will create a conducive learning environment for the children.

She admonished the Education Directorate to cultivate the culture of maintenance to ensure the desks last long.

” I want to plead with you to take good care of the desks, since nowadays they expensive to purchase. Let’s do our best to ensure good maintenance culture ” she appealed.

ALSO READ: