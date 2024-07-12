Novak Djokovic outclassed Italian underdog Lorenzo Musetti to reach the Wimbledon final and set up a showdown with reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz in a repeat of last year’s final.

In an impressive display, the 37-year-old stayed on course for a record-equalling eighth men’s singles title at Wimbledon with a comprehensive 6-4 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

Musetti, 22, had one chance to get the break back in the final set but sent a forehand into the top of the net and then crouched down with his head in his hands, knowing the end was near.

Djokovic made sure his opponent did not get another opportunity.

He forced the Italian under pressure, with Musetti sending a shot long as Djokovic calmly walked to the net, showing no signs of celebration, but knowing he had reached his 37th Grand Slam final and 10th at Wimbledon.

The Serb then moved his racquet over his shoulder and imitated playing a violin, in a gesture aimed at his six-year-old daughter Tara, with television cameras showing her grinning along.

Some fans, however, started booing, thinking Djokovic, who produced the same celebration following his win over Holger Rune in the last 16, was being disrespectful to Musetti.

Alcaraz beat Djokovic in last year’s showpiece, winning 1-6 7-6 (8-6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 in a five-set epic, which lasted four hours 42 minutes and is regarded one of the best matches in the tournament’s history.

The pair meet again on Sunday in what could be another amazing chapter in Wimbledon folklore.

‘Alcaraz as complete a player as they come’

Asked about Spaniard Alcaraz, Djokovic said: “He’s a great example of a player that has an all-round balance, he has a great team around him, great values in his life, a lot of charisma and is someone who carries himself superbly – and that’s one of the reasons why is so popular.

“He’s one of the greatest 21-year-olds we’ve ever seen and we’re going to see a lot of him in the future, no doubt. He’s going to win many Grand Slams, but hopefully not in two days. He can do it when I retire.”

Djokovic, who is 16 years older than Alcaraz, added: “He already beat me here in a Wimbledon final in a five-set thriller so I don’t expect anything less than a huge battle.

“He is as complete a player as they come, so it’s going to take the best of my ability to beat him.”

Could this be Djokovic’s greatest success?

Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles, but this one would surely be the most remarkable of them all if he could defeat Alcaraz on Centre Court.

The Serb had to withdraw injured from May’s French Open before his quarter-final after suffering a medial meniscus tear in his right knee.

Djokovic underwent surgery in early June and his participation in this tournament was in doubt. Yet now he is just one match away from not only equalling Roger Federer’s tally of eight Wimbledon titles, but also surpassing Margaret Court’s total of 24 Grand Slam championships.

“There was plenty of doubt,” admitted Djokovic. “I came into London eight days before the tournament started. I didn’t know [if I would play] and was keeping everything open until the day of the draw.

“I played a couple of practice sets with top players and that proved to me I was in a good enough state to not just be in Wimbledon, but to go deep into the tournament. That kind of mentality is there and is ever present. Thank you to the team members for helping me.”

Djokovic was playing for the first time since Monday when he beat Denmark’s Rune in the last 16, but then accused some of the fans of disrespecting him.

Some supporters were chanting the Dane’s name, but stretching out the start of it, with Djokovic saying it was used as an opportunity to boo him.

There had been fears the same thing might happen on Friday, using Musetti’s name, in an attempt to unsettle Djokovic. But the match was largely played amid a wonderful atmosphere with both players receiving plenty of support and applause when merited.

There threatened to be a flashpoint in the third set when a point was challenged, with Djokovic unhappy, and a delay to the action led to some boos heard from a few fans.

But the situation was soon dealt with, before Djokovic glared at a fan who called out when he was playing a shot shortly after he had just failed to take a match point. Again, the tension quickly passed as the match was played to a conclusion.