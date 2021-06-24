The Minority in Parliament has filed a motion for a bipartisan probe into the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia through middlemen.



Ghana, through the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, has signed two contracts for the supply of Sputnik V vaccines at $19 and $18.5 through middlemen.



The move government explains is as a result of difficulties in securing vaccines through government to government arrangements which could have driven down the price.

Mr Agyeman-Manu at the meet the press engagement last week disclosed a Deputy Ambassador at the Russian Embassy was engaged by government to facilitate the procurement of the vaccines but to no avail.

But addressing the media, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said a Deputy Ambassador portfolio does not exist at the Russian Embassy.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament argued that the contracts are in breach of Article 181 (5) of the constitution which requires such international transactions to secure parliamentary approval and thus must be halted immediately.



Mr Iddrisu also accused the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of letting the country down in what they described as fraudulent deals with a middleman.