Sports commentator, Andy Mantey, who was whisked away by some spectators during a live broadcast of a match between Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Karela FC, has broken his silence.

The match took place at the Obuasi Sports Stadium in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Mr Mantey was manhandled by some fans of the home team after he expressed his dissent on a development in the game.

It was reported that he described a penalty awarded Kotoko as dubious.

Narrating his ordeal on Asempa FM’s the Ultimate Sports, he admitted passing that comment.

According to him, he did not clearly see the incident that caused the penalty from where he was sitting, hence his comment.

However, before he could say jack, some spectators started pelting stones at him.

“One famous Kotoko fan called Tum heard what I said and started throwing stones at me and I quickly announced it on live radio.

“But when he realised that too, he instructed other fans to take me out of the stadium,’’ he narrated.

But for the timely intervention of colleague journalists, he said the situation could have been worse.

“Some journalists intervened during my struggle with the fans then later the police came to calm nerves and took me to a new place to continue the commentary,” he added.

Meanwhile, former editor for Kotoko Express, Jerome Otchere, has taken to Twitter to condemn the fans for their primitive conduct.

The Porcupine Warriors took the lead in the first half of the game, Karela equalised in the second half but Richard Baidoo brought down Evans Adomako later in the box.

Fabio Gama stepped up and converted the penalty, Kotoko after the win are on top of the table with three points above Hearts of Oak.