A Takoradi Circuit Court has remanded a female teacher into prison custody for two weeks over charges of assault and threat against her colleague.

The accused, Jamilatu Mohammed, 34, a teacher at the Islamic JHS at Aboadze in the Shama District of the Western Region, is to reappear on July 7, 2021, when the full merit of the case would be heard.

The court presided over by Her Honour, Abigail Anima Asare, in her judgment expressed great worry over the incident and questioned the kind of lessons pupils of the school would learn from this act.

Jamilatu, a Social Studies teacher, allegedly beat up the complainant, an English teacher, who is six months pregnant.

In the process, she removed her wig in the full glare of the JHS 3 Class and further threatened to ensure she causes her pregnancy to abort.

The two have reportedly not been on good terms for over six years.

The judge has instructed the prosecutor to notify Controller and Accountant General to ensure the accused is not paid salary for the two weeks she would spend on remand.