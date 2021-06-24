Ghanaian forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has expressed a deep love for his boyhood club, Hertha Berlin after getting a new tattoo of the club’s name on his chest.

The 34-year-old returns home after 14 years to sign a one-year deal at the club that nurtured him into becoming a global superstar.

Boateng released photos of his new tattoo on his Twitter page to indicate his deep affection for Hertha Berlin, insisting the club has always been dear to his heart.

The 2010 World Cup star left Hertha Berlin at age 20 to join English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspur before going on to play for eleven other clubs.

His return to Germany happened after his contract with the Italian Serie B side, AC Monza expired at the end of the season. Between Hertha Berlin and Monza, he played for AC Milan, Genoa, Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Besiktas and Fiorentina.