The Office of the Special Prosecutor has begun processes to prosecute former Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, for allegedly confessing to paying bribes.

Sources say the OSP has invited Mr Aduomi; also a former Deputy Roads Minister, to answer why he paid bribes to polling station executives.

The former MP is alleged to have stated on live TV television he paid ¢5,000 to entice about 600 party delegates, yet he lost his bid to represent the Ejisu constituency ahead of the 2020 parliamentary election.

The former MP, on January 14, 2022, stated that politics in Ghana in recent times has become expensive for people like him and other MPs.

Justifying his decision to spend ¢5,000 on each delegate, Mr Aduomi said it was borne out of his desire to go to parliament to fulfil his long-held dream to serve Asanteman and his constituents in Ejisu.

He said being an MP would have aided his plans to construct roads for his constituency.

But Mr Aduomi lost in his bid to represent the people of Ejisu on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party to John Ampontua Kumah, who won the seat.

Mr Owusu Aduomi, a civil engineer and a former Ashanti Regional Director of Ghana Highways Authority, would be the second politician in the Ashanti region to be investigated by Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng since he took office in August last year.

Failed Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee for Juaben in the Ashanti Region, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, was the first to be summoned by the OSP on November 2, 2021 over bribery allegations.

His invitation followed a viral video in which Mr Kantanka was seen demanding a refund of bribes he paid assembly members to confirm his nomination.

Sources say Mr Aduomi has since been playing hide-and-seek as the Office of the Special Prosecutor attempts to serve him an invitation letter.

He has also declined to pick up several phone calls from the Office.

Myjoyonline can exclusively confirm officials from the OSP were at Mr Aduomi’s Atasamanso New Site residence on Tuesday to invite him officially.

The invitation sets the ground for the prosecution of Mr Owusu Aduomi, a three-term MP for the then Ejisu-Juaben and Ejisu constituency.

Mr Agyebeng has served notice to wean corruption from public elections.