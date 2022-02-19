Belgium manager Roberto Martinez believes this year’s World Cup in Qatar may prove to be one of the best ever.

The tournament is usually held in summer but will take place from 21 November to 18 December when temperatures will be a little cooler.

That also means it will be at the midpoint of most leagues’ seasons.

“There has always been a moan at international level that we always get the players when they are fatigued,” Martinez told BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I think this could be the best World Cup or international tournament that we have seen just because the physical level of the players will be at an optimum.

“Everyone will be within 1,000 playing minutes having been just a few weeks after the start of the season – this is the perfect moment for players to go and play for their national team.”

Martinez’s side are one of the favourites to win this year’s World Cup, which is likely to be the final chance for Belgium’s so-called ‘golden generation’ to claim a major trophy.

The decision to host the tournament in Qatar has received plenty of criticism because of concerns over the country’s human rights record.