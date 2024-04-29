Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bernard Antwi Boasiako has declared that independent candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi will lose the Ejisu by-election.

Mr Aduomi, according to Chairman Wontumi knows this and as a result has resorted to making unfounded allegations against the NPP.

The three-time Ejisu NPP MP has alleged plans by the NPP to rig the by-election on Tuesday, April 30 to retain the late John Kumah’s seat.

His campaign aide, Nana Osei Bonsu on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, further alleged that, the NPP has planned on using personnel from national security as polling agents.

He also claimed the NPP has stuffed ballot papers at the Kwamo Executive Lodge even ahead of the election to perpetuate their illegality.

However, Chairman Wontumi on the same show cautioned Mr Aduomi and his team to desist from resorting to lies in his quest to win the elections.

He stated that, no NPP member is an Electoral Commission (EC) official to meddle with the elections, hence such propaganda must stop.

“Aduomi personally knows he will lose the election, and so this is the time they think they can propagate lies. Nobody is an EC official or knows a returning officer, not even the Chief of Staff so they are just lying,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Aduomi’s team has projected they will obtain nothing less than 80% of the total votes in the highly anticipated election.

Aduomi is confident he will emerge victorious because of his track record in Ejisu and the love from constituents, including supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

