Chelsea have completed the signing of Thiago Silva, who joins on a one-year contract, with the club having the option of a further 12 months.

The Brazilian spent eight years at Paris Saint-Germain, winning seven Ligue 1 titles, with the former PSG captain playing his last game in last week’s Champions League final defeat to Bayern Munich.

Silva’s signing follows the addition on Wednesday of Ben Chilwell to the squad and is the latest in a long line of Brazil internationals gracing the pitch for Chelsea. Malang Sarr also joined this week and will be on loan in 2020/21.

“I am so happy to be joining Chelsea,” Silva said. “I am delighted to be a part of Frank Lampard’s exciting squad for next season and I’m here to challenge for honours.

“See you soon Chelsea fans, I look forward to playing at Stamford Bridge very soon.”

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said: ‘We are delighted to be able to add a player of Thiago Silva’s proven world-class credentials to our squad.

“Having performed at the highest level for many years, we have no doubt his experience and quality will complement the many exciting talents we already have here. Thiago will be an excellent fit and we hope he can add some new trophies to his impressive list of honours.”