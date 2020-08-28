A Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound built in 2016 for the residents of Asibrem, a farming community in the Asunafo South District in the Ahafo region has been left unused for the past four years.

The residents, despite having a health facility in the community, now have to be transported several kilometres on either a motorcycle or a cargo tricycle – abobooyaa – to Odumasi in the Ashanti region to access healthcare.

Adom News’ Sulley Dramani, who visited Asibrem, following several complaints by the indigenes, saw the health facility locked and situated in a bush.

Residents of Asibrem are, therefore, appealing to the government to put to use the CHPS Compound.

Assembly Member for Asibrem Electoral Area, Sabi Yeboah Evans, speaking to Adom News, bemoaned the lack of healthcare facility in the community, stating that the deplorable roads in the community added to their inability to gain quick access to healthcare.