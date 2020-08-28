The National Identification Authority (NIA) has given a criteria as to who can register in its mop-up exercise.

The mop-up exercise currently underway in the Greater Accra region, according to the NIA, is purposely for persons who were unable to register in its mass registration exercise.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show on Friday, Head of Corporate Affairs at NIA, Francis Palmdeti, noted that persons who in one way or the other had challenges with their Ghana Cards are not qualified to register in the mop-up exercise.

“The mop-up exercise is for those who could not get the opportunity to register during the mass registration, if your card is missing or there is a mistake on your card or you are yet to receive the card, then you are not allowed to register in the mop-up exercise,” he said.

“This is being done by the Authority to avoid double registration, the Authority after the mop-up exercise will look at those who have lost their cards or have mistakes on their cards,” he stressed.

Speaking further, Mr Palmdeti said registered persons, who are yet to receive their cards, should exercise patience as their cards would be issued to them.

According to him, district offices will soon be opened to attend to people with issues with their Ghana Cards.

The NIA commenced the mass Ghana Card registration exercise in 2019. It had registered over 7.2 million people as of January 16, 2020, the NIA has since registered 14.4 million Ghanaians and issued 11.3 million Ghana Cards.

The mop-up exercise, which started on August 24, will end on September 7, 2020.