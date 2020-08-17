The National Identification Authority (NIA) has revised its mop-up dates for the Ghana card registration in the Greater Accra Region.

The authority, in a statement it released, said the exercise was set to commence on August 24 through to September 8, 2020.

The statement also said the dates for three other regions; Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions have also been revised.

The mop-up will now take place from August 27, 2020, to September 11, 2020.

The mop-up registration was initially scheduled to run from August 16 to August 29 in the Greater Accra Region.

Residents in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions were also expected to be attended to from August 20 to September 4.

This exercise is targeted at persons aged 15 and above who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place a couple of months ago.