The National Identification Authority (NIA) has rescheduled a planned mop-up exercise for the Ghana card registration in the Ashanti, Volta and Oti regions.

The outfit announced the new dates in a notice issued by Head of Corporate Affairs, Francis Palmdeti, on Monday, July 27, 2020.

The new date for the exercise targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise has been announced as follows;

Ashanti Region: August 2, 2020 to August 16, 2020.

Volta Region: August 3, 2020 to August 14, 2020.

Oti Region: August 3, 2020, to August 14, 2020.

Read the full statement below:

NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION AUTHORITY (NIA)

PUBLIC NOTICE

NEW DATES FOR NIA MOP-UP REGISTRATION EXERCISE IN ASHANTI, VOLTA AND OTI REGIONS

The NIA announces for the information of the general public that it’s earlier advertised mop-up registration dates for the above-mentioned regions have changed. The new dates are as follows:

ASHANTI- 2/08/2020 to 16/08/2020

VOLTA- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020

OTI- 3/08/2020 to 14/08/2020

All prospective applicants in the said regions are to take note of the new dates for the mop-up registration exercise. This mop-up exercise is targeted at persons who were unable to register during the mass registration exercise which took place a couple of months ago.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

ACI FRANCIS PALMDETI HEAD, CORPORATE AFFAIRS-NIA 27/07/2020