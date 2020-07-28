

A 24-year-old security man, identified only as Isaac, has been arrested by police at Asaba, Delta State for defiling his neighbour’s three-year-old daughter.



According to a source, Isaac is close to the victim’s family, and she is, sometimes, left in his care, but unknown to the family, he had been abusing the minor.



Narrating what led to his arrest, the source said: “The mother was searching for the child and she was told she is with him. So she relaxed. Only for her child to come back into the house crying that her private part hurts.”



When the mother checked she found blood and cream which prompted her to interrogate the little girl who narrated her ordeal.

The startled mother confronted Isaac who claimed he has only done it three times, twice before he was arrested.

He claimed the little girl enjoys the act because she kisses him whenever they are alone in his room.

Isaac was subsequently handed over to the police after he was disciplined by some army officers who were in the area supervising road construction.

Watch him confess to the act below: