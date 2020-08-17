Asante Kotoko Board member, Alhaji Abu Lamin, has expressed strong conviction that the current Board will be successful before its three-year mandate ends.

The seat of Otumfu Osei Tutu II has named a new 12-member Board of Directors to steer the club.

The Board has been tasked to restore the pride of the club.

According to Alhaji Lamin, the Board, which is chaired by Dr Kwame Kyei, will surely lead the club to the promised land before its mandate expires.

“Manhyia took their time in constituting the new board and for me, it is a solid board,” he told Asempa FM in an exclusive interview.

“Everyone on the board has the love for the club and wants to leave a legacy for the club.

“We will have to stick together and make sure we get things done properly. When you travel around the globe, Kotoko is very popular and we want to lift the flag high.

“When Otumfuo gives you a mandate, you have to work wholeheartedly to make sure we achieve your aim and for me, it is the best Board for the club.

“I have no doubt that this current board will take Kotoko to the promised land,” he added.

The 12-member Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko are as follows, Dr Kwame Kyei- Chairman, Jude Arthur- Vice Chairman, Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi, Kwasi Osei Ofori, Alhaji Lamin, Kwamena Mensah, Joseph Yaw Addo and Miss Evelyn Nsiah Asare. The rest are Baffour Kwame Kusi, Mr Kofi Amoah Abban, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, James Osei Brown, Kofi Amo Abban, MD of Rickworld Oil Group, Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey, CEO of Lexta Ghana Limited, and James Osei Brown, CEO Joshob Construction Company.