A startling and unsettling discovery unfolded in a park in Lagos State as local residents came upon a deceased man who was found standing.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Wahab, told Punch that he saw the yet-to-be-identified man standing and leaning on the wall of the garage in the morning when some of the truck drivers came to pick up their trucks.

There were no bruises or signs of physical violence on the body of the deceased who was only wearing black shorts.

The eyewitness said, “When we got to the truck garage on Tuesday morning, around 8:30 am, we saw a young man; he was just wearing some dirty black shorts, standing and resting his head on the wall of the school where people park their trucks, thinking that he was still sleeping.

“He looked rough and unkempt. Someone went to tap him so that he could wake up and leave the place but when he touched him, the man didn’t move. Tapped him again, but he didn’t move.

“It was on observing him closely that we found out that the guy had died while standing. He didn’t even look like someone who had died.

“Immediately, someone went to the police station in Ojodu to report. Then, the police came and took his body away.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the incident to the publication.

He said, “The corpse was evacuated and deposited at the Mainland Hospital mortuary Yaba for an autopsy while efforts are made to identify who him.”