New Patriotic Party (NPP) Loyal Ladies under the youth wing of the party have hit the streets of Suhum to march to halt violence against women in politics.

They were joined by top party and government officials including Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Service Secretariat, Gifty Oware Aboagye among many others.

The decision to commemorate the day comes on the back of what they say are attacks unleashed on its members four years ago by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Suhum in the run up to the 2016 election.

They claim some thugs, allegedly hired by the NDC, perpetuated violence on them when they were campaigning to garner votes for Nana Akufo-Addo, the flagbearer of the NPP.

Clad in the NPP paraphernalia, the group, amidst brass band music, walked through the principal streets of Suhum to preach against violence in politics.

Addressing the ladies at the short rally after the walk, the Gender Minister applauded the group for rising up against violence perpetuated against women in politics.

She described the brutalities unleashed on the group in 2016 as unfortunate and urged political parties to desist from such acts.

“In this modern-day and age, we shouldn’t encourage violence against women who are into politics. It’s a matter of ideas sharing and the making of choices so if you disagree with your opponent try not to visit violence on them, let’s restrain ourselves and know that such attacks can lead to loss of lives,” she appealed.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey(M), Gender and Social Protection Minister, Cynthia Morrison (R).

On her part, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botwe, encouraged the Loyal ladies to intensify the campaign to get the NPP flagbearer elected for a second term in office.

“My beautiful ladies, the party much appreciates the work you are doing, I can only assure you that at the right time you will all be recognised. Let’s all join the campaign to elect the president again.

The NPP Loyal Ladies during the match

“So I am urging you to move to every corner, every ghetto, every room and tell them what the party has achieved in less than three years,” she urged.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, the National Public Relations Officer of the group, Edwina Boamah, said the group will not be discouraged by any act of violence against it.

“We are here to campaign, to let them understand that as women, as youth in politics we are not ready to stand down. Once we know what we want for our nation, what we want for our future generation we are not going to stop irrespective of whoever wants to drag us or to stall our progress,” she noted.