Outgoing Peace Council Chair, Most Rev. Professor Emmanuel Asante, has cautioned political activists to promote peace in the lead-up to the December elections.

He was speaking on the topic, ‘Security Ahead of December Elections: The Role of the Church’ on Joy FM’s Christian infotainment program, ‘A Walk with Jesus’ on Sunday.

“All your manifestoes and promises will come to nought in the absence of peace,” he said.

Most Rev. Asante called out on all Churches to pray earnestly about the security of the country while promoting peace in the process.

“I think the Church must seriously pray about what is happening in the country while we teach people and ask them to be careful, not to do anything that will promote violence.”

His comments follow among other things, the recent killing of a senior NIA officer who was shot dead after gunmen attacked a National Peace Council delegation at a district in the Northern Region.

The outgoing Peace Council Chair wants Ghanaians to maintain the culture of peace the country is known for.