Shatta Bandle has sounded it loud and clear to musician AY Poyoo that he is not his mate when it comes to rap game.

The ‘Young Rich Nigga’, whose music career began barely a month ago, managed to coin some few punchlines which forced Poyoo to drop to his knees in defeat.

The duo, whose debate started when Poyoo alleged Shatta Bandle brags with his fake gold chains and dollar, finally elevated their discourse to rap.

Poyoo started the freestyle battle but was in no time silenced by Shatta Bandle who gave him sizzling lines back to back.

After Shatta Bandle emerged victorious, he advised Poyoo to follow him to the studio where he will give him titbit about rap.

Meanwhile, Shatta Bandle hinted of venturing into music when he was captured in a studio recording, one he says will be a hit song.

Grapevine information indicates his song will feature Nigerian Musician Wizkid, who was seen cruising with Shatta Bandle some weeks ago.

Watch their rap battle below: