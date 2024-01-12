Prepare for a tactical masterclass, with SuperSport viewers on GOtv set to be treated to Round 20 action from Serie A, running from Saturday 13 to Tuesday 16 January 2024.

AC Milan will welcome Roma to the iconic San Siro for the top clash from this round of Serie A, with the Rossoneri and the Giallorossi set for a ‘six-pointer’ in the race for UEFA Champions League berths.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli has come under fire at times this season, but former Rossoneri assistant coach Mauro Tassotti believes the club needs to back their tactician: “Of course he does, they can’t expect more than he’s doing.

“He won a title and increased the value of players when nobody asked him to do so. They will fight until the end for a Champions League spot and then we’ll see. To me, it was a mistake to send [Paolo Maldini] and [Ricky] Massara away, they had obtained great results, but those who put in the money can do what they want.”

Elsewhere, Internazionale’s push to reclaim the Scudetto will next be tested by Monza at the U-Power Stadium, as the Nerazzurri continue to be inspired by the attacking partnership of Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

“Since the day Marcus arrived he, and all the new signings, have settled in really well. I talk a lot with Marcus and that is important, to have friendship off the field, it makes things easier on the pitch too,” said Martinez.

“I am not just talking about him, but the whole squad are friends. We are like a family and work together to achieve the objectives that we set ourselves.”

Juventus also face a key match, as they welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium in Turin and look to keep up their challenge for the upper reaches of the table.

“We must all have the ambition to desire something important, but now the most important thing is the [next] match,” said Bianconeri manager Massimiliano.

“We always have to look at fifth in the standings and have to watch our backs to maintain the gap from the teams behind us. However, this cannot be done with the result of a single match: the championship is a marathon, not a sprint.”

