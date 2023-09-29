GOtv viewers can tune into SuperSport, the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa, for the technical and tactical masterclass that is Serie A, with a round of matches scheduled to be played from Saturday 30 September to Monday 2 October 2023.

— Match of the week —

Atalanta have often been a thorn in the side of Juventus in recent years, and the clubs will have the chance to reignite their rivalry with a meeting at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo on Sunday night.

One of the main characters in this clash of La Dea and the Bianconeri is set to be the latter’s Timothy Weah – son of African football legend and president of Liberia, George Weah – who believes his presence benefits the attacking intention of the team from Turin.

“It’s still a learning phase for me. Juve last year, it was more defensive, now it’s making me play in a more offensive role, coming from behind which is something I love to do,” said Weah. “I love keeping pressure on the opponents. [Weston] McKennie? We understand each other on the pitch, our chemistry is really good. Now that we’re in the same team, our chemistry will definitely improve.”

— Player to watch —

Our pick for player to watch is Internazionale’s French forward Marcus Thuram, who has made a strong start to life with the Nerazzurri and will be looking to impose himself for their clash away to Salernitana on Saturday night.

“I knew his father well,” said French legend Marcel Desailly, speaking of Lilian Thuram, Marcus’s father. “He will love the passion at Inter, even if I don’t like them for good reason [Desailly formerly played for their rivals AC Milan]! I believe he will fit in.

“He still has to prove that he can do it, how can he play with Lautaro Martinez? How am I going to adapt my movements with him? This is key for him, instead of focusing on him and his performance. If he has chosen Inter then tactically he must believe he can adjust himself to Lautaro and be part of a good combination.”

— What are the other heavyweights up to? —

The weekend’s action also features champions Napoli in action away to Lecce in the round opener on Saturday afternoon, AC Milan and Lazio will have a potential thriller at San Siro later the same day, and Roma will welcome Frosinone to the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday for a match which manager Jose Mourinho will identify as a ‘must-win’.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 30 September

15:00: Lecce v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: AC Milan v Lazio – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Salernitana v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 1 October

12:30: Bologna v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport Maximo 360

15:00: Udinese v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

18:00: Roma v Frosinone – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Atalanta v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 2 October

18:30: Torino v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

20:45: Fiorentina v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360