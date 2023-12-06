Serena Williams has revealed an unconventional hack to treat sunburn.

In a new TikTok video, the 23-time grand slam tennis pro revealed that she used her breastmilk to help treat the sunburn on her face.

In the clip shared on Sunday, December 3, the 42-year-old could be seen standing in a bathroom fresh-faced while rocking a black sports bra. She began her message, “So I completely got burned under my eye.

“Don’t ask,” the athlete said of her “sensitive skin. She then explained, “I was in the sun … long story. Anyways, I’m trying some breast milk. It works for my kid – they say put breast milk on everything and I have a lot extra, so I’m gonna try it for a week or so under my eye and see how it goes.”

“I mean, it already feels better, because – it hurts!” Serena, who gave birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August, further elaborated. “All right, I’ll let you guys know how it goes.”

In the caption of the video, Serena wrote, “OK is this totally weird??? I have to say after a week of using MY breast milk under my eye – it worked! I’m dying to hear your thoughts.” She then told her followers, “Be nice lol,” adding hashtags, “#momsoftiktok,” “#motherhood,” “#momhumour” and “#moms.”

Serena shared the tips just days after she got candid about her mental health. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on November 28, she admitted, “I am not ok today. And that’s ok to not be ok. No one is ok every single day. If you are not ok today I’m with you. There’s always tomorrow. Love you.”

The post has since been flooded with supportive comments from her followers. One in particular replied, “Truth. Hope you get back to being OK again soon champ.” Another added, “Please take care. Sending you love & hugs.”