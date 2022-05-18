Actress, Selly Galley was the number one cheerleader of her husband, Praye Tietia, as he took over the dancefloor at a pub.

Praye Tietia was in a ecstatic mood when his favourite song, Kizz Daniel’s Buga was played at the event.

He went high and low like the song demands while unleashing contemporary dance moves to the amazement of other patrons.

His wife, Selly was his hype woman who charged him up to give off his best.

She adjudged Praye Tietia as the best dancer in Ghana and proposed a $500 challenge to other industry players.

Watch video below: