Actor, Majid Michel has debunked rumours that he comes from a rich family.

According to him, he was not born with a silver spoon in his mouth. The actor made this revelation in an interview on Asempa FM’s weekend show, Showbiz Review.

Majid was in the studio to promote his upcoming movie with Yvonne Nelson and John Dumelo dubbed: ‘Fifty-Fifty’.

Talking about his struggles in life, the celebrated actor said he faced financial difficulties even when he was shooting the popular Ghanaian TV series, ‘Things We Do For Love’.

The situation, Majid said was so dire he sometimes did not have money for transportation.

He cited how on countless occasions, he had to walk with actress Jackie Appiah from Osu to Achimota to a movie set to buttress his point

Watch the video below for the full interview: