Rapper Lyrical Joe took no time after his Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) feat to release his new banger featuring Afrobeats singer, Kelvyn Boy.

The rapper, who was adjudged the ‘Best Rap Performance of the Year’ at the recently held Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is poised to prove critics wrong.

The ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker nailed the chorus of the song and Lyrical Joe has vowed to make the new song titled: ‘Win Win’ a hit.

For now, the Afrofusion song is exclusive to music streaming app, Boomplay.

Listen to it below:

