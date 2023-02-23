Kwami Sefa Kayi is noted for immediately coming up to tackle anyone who speaks ill of pork. Kwame Sefa Kayi is the host of the Kokrokoo morning show on Peace FM and he has joined the number of people disputing recent claims by gospel musician and pastor, Sonnie Badu that the consumption of pork is not good since it is full of demons.

Speaking on his morning show on Wednesday, Sefa Kayi said he is probably the warehouse of demons if it were to be true that eating pork causes a person to be possessed demonically.

“On the flipside it has been reported that Sonnie Badu says those who eat pork will have demons attacking them at midnight. I don’t know if he actually said it

“Sonnie Badu, wherever you are, it is being reported that you claim demons will possess those of us who eat pork. If that’s the case I must be full of it,” he said amidst laughter.

Reverend Sonnie Badu is the founder and leader of Rockhill Chapel and he recently openly advocated against pork consumption.

According to him, pork is an unclean food that opens one up to demonic attacks and possession.

He has sought to ground his argument in teachings of the Bible, however, some of his critics say Jesus according to the New Testament sanctified all things including pork for human consumption.

Reacting to Kwame Sefa Kayi’s position on the subject, some of his listeners via text messages shared thoughts with many of them supporting the consumption of pork.