The Quiz Mistress of the National Science and Maths Quiz, Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, has disclosed how it took her about a year to get over the stealing of her handbag during a contest.

According to her, there were a lot of valuables in the bag and the more people reminded her, the harder it was for her to let it go.

“I would say maybe it took a year to get over it, because people kept reminding me,” she recalled.

This incident happened at the National Theatre during the finals of the 2017 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

The tough contest was between the five-time winners, Prempeh College and the one time winning school, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, the Quiz mistress who doubles as the Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences, University of Ghana, recounted some of the personal items she had inside the bag.

“I had the questions for the day, luckily it was the finals, I had my calculator, I had my phone in there, a power bank, I had my fancy pens that I liked very much, I had a book I was reading at the time, I had my regular earrings in there because I changed earrings.

“I had my back up glasses, I always have back up of everything and then my wallet of course with money,” she listed.

However, Prof. Kaufmann indicated that most of her lost items were replaced by loved ones and she was truly grateful for that.

“So Primetime, organisers of the programme gave me a phone, another man from Kumasi, Mr Prah came all the way to see me at the Department of Biomedical Engineering to give me a pair of earrings.

“On set someone gave me two bags that was really nice, my sister’s classmates from Aburi Girls organised and got me the exact same bag that I had so all that helped in the process.”

She realised her bag was missing after she presented the trophy to contestants from the Prempeh College, winners of the 2017 edition of the NSMQ.

