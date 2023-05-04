The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has assured the aggrieved customers of the defunct Gold Coast Fund Management that their petition would be relayed to the appropriate quarters.

This comes after a three-day picketing at the premises of the commission.

Receiving the petition on behalf of the Director General of SEC, Head of Communications and External Affairs, Dr Godwin Ansah said his outfit will expedite processes in ensuring these customers are paid on time.

“We cannot agree with the numbers by their representatives, but we were very clear in terms of what we have done so far.

“Over 73, 000 claims have actually been paid with about ¢1.3 billion. Also, as far as 61,000 claims have been covered with ¢750 million which have been used to settle these customers”, he added.

He further said that the commission is committed to paying these depositors across the country their due amount in the shortest possible time.

“We will continue to address these issues and support the process to ensure the needful is done”, he added.

President Akufo-Addo in 2020 said government has paid all depositors whose monies were locked up in some defunct banks during the banking sector reform.

According to him, there is not a single depositor who has not received his or her money as of August 2020.

The aggrieved customers of collapsed Gold Coast Fund Management Company gave the Securities and Exchange Commission a three-day ultimatum to pay their locked-up funds.

The defunct company, which operated under the registered name, Black Shield Capital Limited had over 55,000 customers whose funds were locked up before the regulator revoked its license.