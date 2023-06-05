The Savannah Traditional Council is collaborating with interest groups to facilitate dialogue between the feuding factions, following clashes in the Lukula and Mempeasem communities last week.

Pressure is mounting on government to address the confrontation between the Gonjas and Mamprusis, which resulted in the death of one person and injuries to others.

Despite the administration’s efforts and the presence of a joint security force to maintain peace, the conflict remains unresolved.

Both the Mamprusi and Gonja traditional councils have called for calm, but the situation remains volatile. In the meantime, hundreds of people have been displaced and are lacking shelter and food.

Their homes and belongings were destroyed during the violence.

Mohammed Tohir, the Savannah Regional Director of NADMO, states that they are currently assessing the situation.

Earlier today, 21 out of the 107 suspects arrested by the police at Daboya, in the North Gonja District, for alleged vandalism of two police vehicles, appeared before a Tamale High Court.

They were facing charges of destruction of public property and rioting in the Northern Region.

The remaining 97 individuals have been granted bail pending further investigation.