Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan, has hinted that he has been thinking of retirement.

The 38-year-old has been unattached since leaving Legon Cities two seasons ago.

Gyan has been out of the Black Stars after playing in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Quizzed if he will be retiring soon, the former Liberty Professionals and Sunderland striker, speaking to Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show, admitted that he has been thinking about his retirement but added that it must be made official.

According to him, he still feels young to play and would take his time to announce his retirement.

Video below:

I have been contemplating on my retirement – Asamoah Gyan#TheUltimateSportsShow pic.twitter.com/lQYKF4Im9n — Asempa 94.7FM (@Asempa947_FM) June 5, 2023

Gyan, who is a former Black Stars captain, remains the country’s all-time leading goal scorer with 51 goals and Africa’s top goal scorer in the history of the World Cup.

He featured over a decade for the Black Stars.

READ ALSO