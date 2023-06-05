Ghana football legend, Asamoah Gyan, believes the Ghana Premier League can still get better.

The elite division witnessed low attendance at the match centres with some sections of the football circles questioning the level of quality players.

However, Gyan, who is the country’s all-time leading goal-scorer, believes the topflight can still get better.

“I watch the Ghana Premier League from afar because I don’t know most of the players,” the former Black Stars captain told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“There is quality in the Ghana Premier League but I believe there is more room for improvement,” he added.

The former Liberty Professionals striker also beleives that the two most glamorous in the country, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko will come good next season.

Both clubs have been poor in the ongoing season, especially, Hearts of Oak. The Phobians have won once in their last six games played.

But Gyan believes they will bounce back next season.

“You watch Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak and you feel they should be up there.

“With Hearts of Oak, I believe they will bounce back,” he added.

The final round of games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League will be played this weekend.

