The former president of Ghana, John Mahama, became an internet sensation when a heartwarming video of him went viral on TikTok.

The clip captured a beautiful moment where the charismatic politician cradled a delightful baby in his arms.

In the short video, it was evident that Mr Mahama’s gentle touch had an immediate and soothing effect on the adorable infant.

Within a matter of minutes, the baby peacefully drifted off to sleep, seemingly comforted by the presence of the former president.

As the video circulated on various social media platforms, it captured the hearts of netizens who couldn’t help but express their admiration for Mr Mahama and the precious baby.

Many were quick to comment on the heartwarming nature of the interaction, praising the former president’s tenderness and strong connection with the little one.

Internet users were particularly captivated by the genuine warmth and care displayed by Mr Mahama, which resonated deeply with them.

The video quickly amassed countless likes, comments, and shares, spreading joy and positivity throughout the online community.

ALSO READ: