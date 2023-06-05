CK Akonnor’s son, Charles Herrmann, has won the European Championship with Germany following a win over France.

Herrmann massively supported the team and scored one goal and provided four assists. He showcased his abilities in the final, which ended in a goalless draw, by confidently converting his penalty kick during the thrilling shoot-out.

Charles Herrmann, who was born in Hanover, has a brother named Charles Jesaja Herrmann, who currently plays as a striker for FC Kortrijk.

Charles Jesaja Herrmann, 23, has represented Germany at various youth levels, including U-15, U-16, U-17, U-18, and U-19.

However, in 2021, he expressed his desire to play for Ghana where his father is highly regarded.

On the other hand, Charles Herrmann, the younger brother at 17 years old, is still refining his skills and has not yet made a decision regarding which country to represent at the senior international level.

He currently plays for the youth team of Dortmund, a prominent German club known for nurturing young talents.

READ ALSO