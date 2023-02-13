The Founder of GUBA Enterprise, Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE, has disclosed that apart from Stonebwoy, KiDi and Edem, two other Ghanaian artistes were invited to the 65th Grammy Awards.

According to her, Sarkodie and King Promise who were also invited could not make it to the ceremony which took place on February 5, 2023, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

Speaking to Sammy Forson on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, she said she requested that the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Recording Academy of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason Jnr. invites some Ghanaian artistes.

This was after selling him the African Nominees Brunch idea and subsequently inviting him as a special guest.

“I was like ‘Harvey, can I get invites to some of these African artistes because there are not many Ghanaians that get the opportunity to be at the Grammys so if I am able to go I wanna extend that to my African brothers and sisters?’” she said.

She added when the CEO accepted the request she had to decide who to invite.

“At that time it was a bit crazy because I was like ‘okay who do you get?’ Because I’d got only like three invitations that have been given. And how do you invite the right and key people and I had to think about okay who is in America right now,” she noted.

Dentaa stated she also considered the possibility of the artistes having visas at that time to attend the programme.

“I knew that Stonebwoy was in the US., KiDi was planning on going to the US, Edem was also in the US. We did extend an invitation to Sarkodie but he wasn’t able to make it. King Promise wasn’t able to make it. But for me I really wanted to make sure that we had a good representation at this year’s Grammy Awards,” she further disclosed.

Assessing the impact of the presence of the Ghanaian and African acts at the event, Dentaa said it was a platform for them to network.

Her African Nominees Brunch which was held on the eve of the Grammy Awards in California for the African nominees in the Grammys had a lot of the top record labels in the world present to network with the artistes.

She promised that the African Nominees Brunch will be held again next year and hoped more artistes including the females would also will get the chance to be represented.

