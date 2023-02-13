Osafric Construction and Mining and its sister company, Osafric Ventures Ltd, a freight forwarding firm, have donated items worth ¢30,000 to all schools in the Ehiamenkyene Circuit in the Fanteakwa South District Assembly in the Eastern Region.

The donation is to facilitate teaching and enhance education in the district.

Printing and making photocopies were serious challenges to teachers in the Circuit, therefore, the schools relied on small stationery shop in the town, but the the shop opens once in week.

To this end, Osafric Group of Companies through the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South District Assembly intervened with a brand-new projector, printer, desktop computer and 700 customised exercise books.

School Improvement Support Officer(SISO) for the Circuit, Bright Baah, who represented the District Director for Education together with all school head teachers received the items on behalf of the schools in the circuit.

He thanked the company for the kind gesture and assured the company of equitable distribution of the exercise books and other items donated.

Project manager for the company, David Amponsah, ceased the opportunity to highlight on some donations made by the company a couple of years now.

The company had made donations to Akropong School of the Blind, Nsawam Prisons, Akyem Akroful JHS, Atiwa East District Assembly and Gyampomani Presby Primary School.

The company supports tertiary students with payment of fees and others.

He reiterated that, last year was a tough year for the company as prices of building materials skyrocketed but the company decided not to use the fund for get together for the staff but give to Ehiamenkyene Schools.

District Coordinator for NADMO who represented the District Chief Executive, Raphael Odonkor, also thanked the company for such wonderful move to mitigate the suffering of the teachers in the Circuit. He also admonished the teachers to make good use of the items.

The Chief Executive Officer of Osafric Construction and Mining and Osafric Ventures Ltd, Oscar Adu Sarfo, said he has education at heart and it’s his basic aim to see that every child gets better education irrespective of the geographical location.

His company has been supporting education to improve living condition of teachers and also develop the children for a better future.

The company also liaises with Yah-Salem Foundation to give sensitisation on personal hygiene and adolescent reproductive health issues to the students.

The Founder and Leader of Yah-Salem Foundation, Mary Adu Sarfo, advised the students, especially the girls on the importance of adhering to personal hygiene and staying healthy to prevent unwanted pregnancies and STIs.

Osafric Group of companies together with Yah-Salem Foundation fed the students with hot meal, drinks and water to make the occasion memorable.

Rev Frimpong of the Church of Pentecost prayed for the CEO, his wife, staff and the Osafric Group of Companies for a successful and productive year.