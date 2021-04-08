Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has added a new expensive car to her list of possessions.

The new car acquired by Ankobiah happens to be a 2021 model of the Porsche Carrera.

The lawyer took to social media to announce her new acquisition by sharing a photo of the car on Instagram.

The photo has her sitting on the blue-coloured car.

Wearing a t-shirt over a pair of jeans and a pair of red shoes, Ankobiah looked like the boss chick she is.

In her caption for the photo, the celebrity lawyer said she had just received the new car.

“Just received my 2021 Porsche 911 Carrera,” she said.