Ghanaian actress, Sandra Ankobiah and Women’s Institute, have fumigated the Mallam Attah Market in Accra ahead of the yuletide.

The exercise, held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, was part of their Corporate Social Responsibility to keep the market safe in the wake of a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actress and her team believe making the market, which is a high-risk area for spreading the virus, a safe zone for traders will help bring life to normalcy.

The fumigation exercise on Sunday started at 5:00 am and lasted for about three hours. Every nook and cranny of the market was disinfected.

The exercise was part of Sandra’s Women’s Institute’s initiative to promote good health among women and also empower them.

Earlier in October, she organised a free breast screening exercise for market women at Madina.

Below are some of the photos on her IG page: