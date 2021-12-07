Ghana’s Ambassador to Norway inaugurates National Union of Ghanaians in Norway

Ghana’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway, H.E. Mrs. Jennifer Lartey, has inaugurated the National Union of Ghanaians in Norway (NUGN).

The colourful event and end of the year get-together took place on [Saturday] December 4, 2021 at Lyngbø Sportsklubb, Gravdalsveien 9, 5165 Laksevåg in Bergen, Norway.

The purpose of the National Union is to create a platform for networking and collaboration amongst the local and regional unions in Norway. In addition, the union will work for the welfare and common good of all Ghanaians living in Norway.

The formation of the union will also collaborate with Ghana’s Embassy in Oslo, Norway to champion the interests of Ghana and Ghanaians in Norway regardless of which political party is in charge of affairs in Ghana.

The NUGN in Norway will also support national ‘non-partisan’ developmental projects in Ghana as a way of giving back to the Ghanaian society and be the voice and representative of all Ghanaian associations/unions in Norway in the planned larger Ghanaian Union.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs Lartey commended the various Associations and Unions for spearheading the agenda for the inauguration of the national union.

“You may recall that in the latter part of 2019, I made a clarion call for the various Ghanaian Unions and Associations in the respective cities in Norway to consider forming an umbrella body that will have one voice, one passion and one agenda to represent the Ghanaian Diaspora in Norway.

“This was following my attendance at a similar launch of the Council of Ghanaian Associations in Denmark where I saw at first-hand, the importance and benefits of such a Union. It, therefore, gives me great joy to witness the inauguration and launch of our own National Union,” Mrs Lartey stressed on the importance of the union.