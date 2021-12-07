Ashaiman Member of Parliament (MP), Ernest Norgbey, is demanding an apology and retraction from Efuttu Member of Parliament (MP), Alexander Afenyo-Markin, over what he describes as defamatory comments.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who is also the Deputy Majority Leader, speaking on JoyNews’ News File described his colleague as a hatchet-man used to execute the Minority in Parliament’s nonsense.

But reacting to the comment, Mr Norgbey, in a statement, said the comments were irresponsible, vile and against his person.

“I find the comments of Afenyo-Markin irresponsible, vile and evil against my person and calculated to cause ill-will and disaffection to my person and most importantly, my office as the elected representative of the good people of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region,” part of the statement read.

Mr Norgbey stressed he is not a hatchet man as claimed by his colleague, adding he has never been nominated by the Minority in Parliament to ‘execute any nonsense’.

“I am a calm and amiable person who has so far delivered on my mandate and acquitted myself creditably as the MP of Ashaiman. I’m not prone to violence at all as he falsely alluded,” the statement added.

Mr Norgbey, during proceedings on Wednesday, whisked the Speaker’s Chair at a time First Deputy, Joe Osei-Owusu sat in.

Justifying his action, he said it was based on his [Joewise] ruling against the Minority’s motion against the approval of the 2022 budget.

Mr Norgbey argued he had to preserve it for the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who is on medical leave in Dubai.

However, he has noted he won’t condone any illegality and would be one of those who would stand his ground for the right thing to be done.

Read the full statement below: