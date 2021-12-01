The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ashaiman constituency has justified his decision to whisk away the chair of the Speaker of Parliament following what he described as unpopular ruling by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei Owusu.

Ernest Norgbey said his conduct is based on his [Joewise] ruling against the Minority’s motion against the approval of 2022 budget.

The Minority MPs, who were absent during the approval of the budget, argued that the Speaker erred in counting himself as part of the Majority to form a quorum to overturn their decision and approve the budget.

After listening to arguments for and against the approval of the budget, Joewise, as he is popularly called, ruled in favour of the Majority and argued that he did not partake in the voting for the approval of the budget, hence his ruling.

This generated heated arguments in the House leading to the Ashaiman MP taking the Speaker’s chair from its original position.

Mr Norgbey, who was at the centre of the drama, said he quickly rushed for the Speaker’s seat to preserve it for the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin who is on a medical leave in Dubai.

Speaking in an interview on Adom News, he said the First Deputy Speaker, after the ruling, did not deserve to sit in that chair.

“The Speaker does not have the authority to rule on a motion before the House. It is the House that must take that decision,” he stated.

Mr Norgbey maintained that, Joewise erred by approving the budget since it contravened portions of the Standing Orders.