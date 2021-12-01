The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on the Ministry of Energy and power producing agencies to expedite efforts at fixing the power crisis (dumsor) in the Ashanti Region.

He said the erratic power supply which has become rampant, is impacting adversely on the lives of the people in the region, including himself and his household.

The Asantehene was addressing the Minister of Energy, Board Members of GRIDCo and ECG officials who paid a visit to the Manhyia Palace.

The Otumfuo observed that productivity is being threatened and could be severely hampered if solutions are not found urgently.

The groups apologised to the Asantehene and residents of Greater Kumasi who are experiencing unstable power supply.

Minister of Energy, Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, said the Ministry is making efforts to relocate the Ameri power plant to the Ashanti Region to boost power generation.