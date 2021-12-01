An interim National Executive Association of Muslim Societies in Tertiary Institutions, Ghana (MUSTIG) has been inaugurated at its second Strategic Conference held at Lakeside University College in Accra on Friday November 12, 2021.

The conference was held to approve the constitution of the Association and to inaugurate an interim National Executive Committee to administer the affairs of the Association.

The Association has been established to serve as a mouthpiece and representative, at both national and international levels, of the various Muslim societies, associations or communities at the various campuses of tertiary institutions in Ghana on matters affecting its members, the generality of Muslims in Ghana and the Islamic faith. It shall be non-sectarian, non-partisan and non-ethnic.

The interim National Executive positions are occupied by Prof Imoro Braimah as President and Dr Yunus Dumbe as Secretary, both from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Vice President is Prof Mahmoud Mohammed Mahmoud from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Also from the University of Professional Studies were Imam Mustapha Iddrisu and Razeena Mohammed Siitah occupying the position of Representative of the Imam Council and Women Commissioner respectively.

Also given the mandate to serve are organiser is Dr Mohammed Mujitaba Dawuda, Dr Halid Babamu Osman as Financial Secretary and Zakaria Tanko Musah, Esq. as Communications Officer from University of Development Studies, Tamale, Kumasi Technical University and Ghana Institute of Journalism respectively.

The interim National Executives we’re inaugurated by Dr Hussein Iddris Ibrahim. He prayed for Allah’s guidance for the new executives and craved the indulgence of the new executives to have the ability to listen to advice of members to carry out their mandate dutifully.

The interim President, Prof Imoro Braimah, in his acceptance speech thanked members for the opportunity given to serve the Muslim Community in Ghana. On behalf of the interim National Executive Committee, he promised to do their best in the interest of the Muslim Community.

The objectives of the Association include enhancing and strengthening unity, collaboration and mentorship among its members and Muslims at large in all aspects of Islamic activities, providing spiritual, academic and moral/social guidance as well as mentorship to its members, especially its student members, to shape their Islamic identity and wellbeing.

Advancing the academic, social and professional responsibilities of its members towards the larger Muslim community in Ghana and beyond as well as providing a common forum for the discussion of Muslim issues at the various campuses of tertiary institutions in Ghana.

It also seeks to inculcate in Muslims on campus the requisite qualities and values necessary for the general mobilization of Muslims for community growth and development.