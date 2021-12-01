A young boy, who was desperate to travel abroad, managed to hide inside the engine of an aeroplane but the police caught him.

A video circulating online shows him descending from the aeroplane’s wings with a backpack containing his belongings.

It is unclear which airport the incident occurred but a video shared on Instagram by Tunde Ednut shows police officers instructing the boy to come out from the flight’s engine.

With a lot of hesitation, he descended into the waiting arms of the security operatives.

He was fortunate to have been found out early enough before the aeroplane’s engine was ignited because he was hiding where the propeller is.

“He was caught in there trying to escape from Africa. Apparently, he’s tired and wants to travel abroad, so he sneaked into the airport and hid in there. That place he hid in is actually dangerous, people are really going through a lot. I hope he’s okay wherever he is. You will travel abroad someday, but not like this. You have to go through the right process. It is well,” Tunde Ednut captioned the video.

Meanwhile, some followers of Tunde Ednut’s Instagram page have been reacting to the incident with some urging that the youngster be consoled and counselled rather than be condemned.

Some people also said it was good they detected him early because his act did not pose danger to him alone but to passengers too if the plane had taken off.