An individual named Richard Sky has filed a suit at the Supreme Court to challenge Speaker Alban Bagbin’s decision to allow the Minority, in the absence of the Majority in Parliament to vote on the 2022 budget statement and economic policy of the government.

According to the plaintiff, the Speaker of Parliament failed to comply with the provision of Article 104(1) of the 1992 Constitution, thus, making the rejection of the fiscal policy unconstitutional.

The applicant has, therefore, beseeched the court to declare Parliament’s rejection of the 2022 budget null and void.

READ ALSO:

2022 budget approval: MP clears air on Adwoa Safo’s presence in…

We are investigating alleged impersonation of Adwoa Safo in Parliament –…

On Friday, November 26, the Majority in Parliament staged an unprecedented walkout during the approval of the 2022 budget.

The Speaker, however, proceeded with the deliberations with only the Minority side which ended with the budget being rejected.

In view of this, Mr Sky in his suit has requested for five reliefs from the Supreme Court, three of which are in the form of declarations and two in the form of orders.